Why Betty White should be the Patron Saint of Miami
Today is Betty White’s 95 birthday and to celebrate the infamous Golden Girl, who for seven seasons snowbirded in Miami with her besties, we will illustrate for you why she needs to be fast-tracked for canonization to be the Protectress of Miami (along with La Virgin de la Caridad, obvio). Let’s get those votive candles printing.
1. Betty knows how to throw shade
This is useful when driving in Miami traffic.
2. Betty is up on the trends
Even your mama can’t dap like BW.
3. Betty loves her cafecito
Betty doesn’t trust people who don’t say ‘no’ to a colada.
4. Betty knows how to flirt
Just try to leave her behind a velvet rope and she will unleash a world of charm.
5. Age ain't nothin'
Nothing can hold Betty back. She is like downtown construction – unstoppable.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...