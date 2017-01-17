Why Betty White should be the Patron Saint of Miami

Today is Betty White’s 95 birthday and to celebrate the infamous Golden Girl, who for seven seasons snowbirded in Miami with her besties, we will illustrate for you why she needs to be fast-tracked for canonization to be the Protectress of Miami (along with La Virgin de la Caridad, obvio). Let’s get those votive candles printing.

1. Betty knows how to throw shade This is useful when driving in Miami traffic. Take me there

2. Betty is up on the trends Even your mama can’t dap like BW. Take me there

3. Betty loves her cafecito Betty doesn’t trust people who don’t say ‘no’ to a colada. Take me there

4. Betty knows how to flirt Just try to leave her behind a velvet rope and she will unleash a world of charm. Take me there