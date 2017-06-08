What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?

By now, surely you know that Wonder Woman is awesome – both the movie and Wonder Woman herself. But how much more amazing would she be if she were from Miami?

We grabbed a cafe con leche and thought it over.

1. Her high-flying leaps would be even more astounding Forget honing her skills by jumping around the rocky peaks of Themyscira (which admittedly looks like a nice place for a time share). A Miami-born Wonder Woman would have practiced jumping over Doral’s Mount Trashmore and past 10-mile traffic jams on the Palmetto. Take me there

2. She'd trade in the Golden Lasso of Truth Wonder Woman would not be using a lariat to force facts out of bad guys. She’d be wielding the Golden Bottle of Bacardi, a well-known Miami serum that leads those who come in contact with it to admit to things they don’t want to, like how much they like the new Flo Rida song and that they actually bought tickets to a Marlins game. Take me there

3. She'd swap that shield out for a better weapon, too. When she really wants to stop the firebolts of a god, she whips out the Magic Chancleta, which also doubles as a useful tool to throw at the heads of lazy teenagers. Take me there

4. That boomerang tiara has its own origin story She wore it at to her quinceañera. Her escort was Pitbull. The night, it was magic. Take me there

5. She'd be fighting a different sort of bad guy Instead of evil German warmongers, Miami’s Wonder Woman would take on even more insidious villains: the purveyors of toxic butt lifts. She would infiltrate every garage in Hialeah, wreaking destruction and showing ungrateful women that you do not need Fix-a-Flat shot into your ass to be desirable. She would also reign her judgement on those people who don’t use their turn signals. Take me there