Wendy’s Twitter account is back at it again. Petty level 💯

By Carlos Frías For miami.com

Calling what’s happening on Twitter between McDonald’s and Wendy’s a burger war would obscure the nuance of Wendy’s savage trolling.

But we will call it a beef. (Get it? Beef!)

McDonald’s posted a video today announcing that they would be using fresh, not frozen, beef in their Quarter Pounder burgers at most of their restaurants by mid-2018.

If that left you wondering what’s in store for the remainder of their burgers at the other restaurants, get in line behind Wendy’s.

The red head’s social media team was the first to respond to the tweet with enough trolling to inspire oh-no-they-didn’t reactions even though that phrase is played out.

“.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.”

That, my friends, is how you burn a burger.

Oh, but it got worse as people began to engage with Wendy’s.

The cheeseburger chain basically bodied McDonald’s, effectively taking over its competition’s Twitter account and offering suggestions to its patrons.

Wendy’s even proposed a hypothesis for the 2018 target date.

Let it be known. Wendy’s may have started the beef, but they intended to finish it, as well.

Wendy’s has gone above and beyond to singe any comers in the past. When it tweeted in December that its meat was too cool ever to be frozen, an online troll asked how in the world they kept meat fresh while shipping it to stores across the country.

Wendy’s reminded the troll he must have “forgot refrigerators existed.”

One could say the national burger franchises have been on a petty marathon. Last Halloween, a New York Burger King “dressed up” as McDonald’s. It’s sign read “”Booooo! Just kidding, we still flame-grill our burgers. Happy Halloween.”

