WATCH: Youtube stars The Chonga Girls and La Abuela come together to make flan

The Chonga Girls get cooking with Abuela. via Youtube
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

Miami Youtube sensation, The Chonga Girls returned to teach us how to make a delicious flan for the holidays. And this time they have enlisted the help of another online personality, Abuela, to help them out. The video, which was uploaded on Christmas Day, gives instructions on how to cook the special dessert and also shows the importance of bonding with family on the holidays.

“Tu ve? It’s fun to cook with your abuela,” says Abuela.

Take a look:

In case you had forgotten about the Chonga Girls, they made a splash 10 years ago with their viral Youtube video “Chongalicious.” Back then, the pair – made up of long time friends Laura Di Lorenzo and Mimi Davila – were New World School of the Arts students who did the video for laughs. Both girls are now living in Los Angeles and hustling as comedic actors for Mitu and other sites. They hooked up with another Miami Youtube star, Jenny Lorenzo, whose Cuban Abuela videos are the stars of your Facebook feed. The Chonga Girls were recently featured on Perez Hilton‘s site because the Cuban-American gossip maven loves them, too.

The flan looks great, Chonga Girls, and we are glad to see more of you.

