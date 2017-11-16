Posted on

This is giving us the feels: ‘Titanic’ is hitting South Florida theaters again for one week

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Sorry to break it to you, but the ship still sinks, and Jack Dawson still drowns.

Nope, not much about the mega disaster movie “Titanic” will be different when it hits theaters for its 20 year anniversary next month. Except the remastered version will be in ultra high definition Dolby Vision, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Starting Nov. 30, you can see this improved version at select South Florida AMC locations for one week only.

Back on Dec. 19, 1997, James Cameron’s epic tale — revisited as a love story with painstaking attention to detail — sailed into theaters. The movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as doomed lovers on the maiden voyage of the historic cruise ship the R.M.S. Titanic that sunk after hitting an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912. Of the 2,240 passengers and crew on board, 1,517 lost their lives in the disaster due largely to the lack of lifeboats.

“We mastered a few minutes of ‘Titanic’ in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.,” director James Cameron said in a statement. “This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, ‘Titanic’ has NEVER looked better.”

