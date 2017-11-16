Spoiler alert: The ship still sinks, and Jack Dawson still never makes it onto the door.

Never let go. For a limited time only relive the magic of #Titanic in stunning @Dolby Vison HDR exclusively at @AMCTheatres starting 12/1. Get your tickets: https://t.co/B77VP6mg47 pic.twitter.com/66Ikiart42 — Titanic (@TitanicMovie) November 15, 2017

Nope, not much about the mega disaster movie “Titanic” will be different when it hits theaters for its 20 year anniversary next month. Except the remastered version will be in ultra high definition Dolby Vision, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Starting Nov. 30, you can see this improved version at select South Florida AMC locations for one week only.

#Titanic returns to theaters so another generation can learn the harsh truth that survival > love https://t.co/JvZCgD5CcY #SorryJack pic.twitter.com/7whauHOCUg — Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) November 15, 2017

Back on Dec. 19, 1997, James Cameron’s epic tale — revisited as a love story with painstaking attention to detail — sailed into theaters. The movie starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as doomed lovers on the maiden voyage of the historic cruise ship the R.M.S. Titanic that sunk after hitting an iceberg in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912. Of the 2,240 passengers and crew on board, 1,517 lost their lives in the disaster due largely to the lack of lifeboats.

Jack and Rose will return to the big screen! #Titanic will be released in select AMC Theatres to celebrate its 20-year anniversary https://t.co/aFVVGbbH6u pic.twitter.com/m4zVru3UzO — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 15, 2017

“We mastered a few minutes of ‘Titanic’ in Dolby Vision and I was stunned. It was like seeing it for the first time. Now that the entire film has been mastered, I’m excited to share it with audiences across the U.S.,” director James Cameron said in a statement. “This is beyond 3D, beyond 70mm, it’s beyond anything you’ve seen before. The image leaps off the screen as bright and vibrant as life itself. This is the way all movies should be seen and without a doubt, ‘Titanic’ has NEVER looked better.”

