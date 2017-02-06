Everyone is freaking out about these non-football Super Bowl moments

An overtime match-up that was only topped by the Patriots’ nail-biting comeback from a 25-point deficit, Super Bowl LI really brought some first-class sport Sunday. But, of course, there was a bunch of people who can only be classified as “uninterested:” They were more occupied with the chips and dip, enthralled with athletes’ butts and kept tally of the failed commercials.

If you’re one of those people, we’re sorry that the true football fans don’t appreciate you. But this list is for you. So with no further ado, here are the best non-football moments of Super Bowl LI:

1. #AndSisterhood from sea to shining sea The original #SchuylerSisters, @JasCephasJones @reneeelisegolds & @Phillipasoo, sang “America the Beautiful” at tonight’s Super Bowl. #SB51 pic.twitter.com/LLuCwsKY2o — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 6, 2017

A trio of women from the cast of Hamilton, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, delivered a stirring performance of “America the Beautiful” before kickoff. Their voices beautifully woven in harmony, their performance was enough to make the hairs on your arms stand up. But they received audible cheers from the Super Bowl crowd when they added “and sisterhood” to the line “And crowned thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.” Take me there

2. Drones that looked like stars summoned by Lady Gaga Did you see those @intel drones light it up? #PepsiHalfTime #SB51 pic.twitter.com/cyNtRhZ2II — NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017 If you didn’t know what to expect during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Halftime show, you would have thought Lady Gaga was doing some kind of sorcery and somehow summoned the stars to participate in her performance. That’s obviously not what happened. But it’s fun to pretend. In reality, Intel coordinated 300 drones to fly over the NRG Stadium. The drones made an American flag and spelled out the word “Intel” before dropping down to earth like little blue snowflakes. Take me there

3. Lady Gaga takes a plunge

This American pop princess did not come to play. Known for her theatrical performances, Lady Gaga took one gasp-inducing plunge from the top of the NRG Stadium. She ended her performance with an epic mic drop and yet another daring leap. Ahhh-maaaa-zing. Take me there

4. Mr. Clean proves he's bae .@Tmobile, I call this the “Shimmy Shimmy Shine”. Whadda ya think? #UnlimitedMoves #MrClean #SB51 pic.twitter.com/yjkhFDHOja — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 6, 2017

So, yes, there were a lot of commercials. A lot of good commercials, many of them humorous and others just as equally weighty. But did you see Mr. Clean? H’oh my God. Take me there