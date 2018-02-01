There’s a Publix musical. Now can someone write one about these Miami institutions?

When we read that some Lakeland high school kids performed in a musical about Publix, written by their Principal Daryl Ward, we applauded. We are sure it is brilliant, and we hope it comes to the Arsht Center soon.

Also we hear there is a really good part in this Publix musical for a chicken tender sub, so actors, get your resumes ready.

In any case, the play, called “When You Dream,” is about the grocery chain’s founder George Jenkins, the manager of a Piggly Wiggly who went on to build one of the most beloved institutions in Florida. The students at the Harrison School of the Arts performed the 30-minute show for the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

This Publix musical got us thinking. If someone can write a musical about something we love as much as Publix, why can’t someone write musicals about some of our other famous institutions?

Here are our suggestions to get you started, writers.

“Les Versailles”

The starving Juan Valjuan steals a medianoche from the cafecito window. He is hunted down by an obsessed Miami-Dade cop seeking justice and also a good cafe con leche.

“Phantom of the Castle”

Lovesick and jilted man builds a castle out of coral for the woman who blew him off and thinks it’s not creepy at all.

“Little Mall of Horrors”

A once normal-sized mall in Aventura grows to the size of a small city and swallows Golden Beach, North Miami and El Portal.

“Dear Julia Tuttle”

One of Miami’s founders writes letters to herself about what a pain in the ass Henry Flagler is.

“A Churro Line”

On a cold night in Miami, a group of dessert lovers share their life stories and explain their devotion to fried dough and chocolate.

“Kendall!”

The big social event of the season is coming to the Super Wheels Skating Center, but nobody can get a date outside the territory of Kendall because the rest of the world refuses to drive that far.