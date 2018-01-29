The Dolphins failed us, Miami. Our only hope is playing in the Puppy Bowl.

Miami Dolphins fans don’t have much to cheer about in this year’s Super Bowl. Unless you count rooting for the complete humiliation and/or utter destruction of our most hated enemy, the New England Patriots.

But we do have a rising star to follow in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV. That may be as good as it gets.

His name is Carlo Carlino, and he’s a purebred pug rescue from Miami-Dade Animal Services seeking a forever home. He’ll join 90 adoptable puppies from 48 shelters and rescues across the country as Team Ruff takes on Team Fluff. Carlo is Team Ruff, obviously.

Animal services’ assessment of the gridiron great? “He’s got a great football player body build and can be as quick as he is cute, requiring dedicated coaching. This Carlino loves shoes but only if you have them on, and you’ll need to hold on tight to get a kiss because he’ll play hard to get and wriggle right out of your hands. ”

No word on how fast he (like Tom Brady) can deflate a ball.

So Miami is counting on you to represent us, Carlo. Especially if the Pats get a 20 point lead on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Puppy Bowl airs at 3 p.m. Feb. 4 on Animal Planet. Super Bowl LII starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 on NBC.