Posted on

Ten lies we like to tell about Tom Brady – just in time for the Super Bowl

tom brady
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

As the Super Bowl looms, here in Miami we are feverishly trying to say every bad thing we can think of about Tom Brady. Because we don’t like him. And we don’t want the New England Patriots to win another Super Bowl.

Yes. We are sad, embittered Dolphins fans. We know this. As Fins fans, we feel the shame of 6-10. We long for two playoff games in a row and tear up at the mere mention of Dan Marino.

But we’re not alone. Every NFL fan in the civilized world except that frozen kingdom to the north wants the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Patriots. No one can bear the thought of this dynasty continuing.

Read more: Dear Philadelphia Eagles, Miami really wants you to win the Super Bowl

Read more: Miami pupper competes in this year’s Puppy Bowl

Yet it might. Oh God. So to make ourselves feel better at this troubled time, we will tell our favorite lies about Tom Brady, and we will feel better. At least until Super Bowl Sunday.

He heats up fish in the microwave at work

Probably eats tuna salad sandwiches, too.

In the practice lot, he takes up two parking spaces

Even Gronk gets mad about this.

He hosts dinner parties for all the NFL referees

Don’t believe us? Ask the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He does the Uggs endorsement for free because he really likes to wear them

The only footwear he likes better are Crocs.

His favorite song is “We Built This City”

And he has attended more than one Nickelback concert.

He prefers the “Sex and the City” movies to the TV series

Thinks of himself as a Charlotte, too.

He eats Costco churros

Refuses to dip them in melted chocolate.

Favorite candy? Black licorice

Won’t touch a KitKat.

His favorite “Game of Thrones” character is Bran Stark

Also he cried when Joffrey died.

He’s not the best quarterback in the NFL

Damn it.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
Ten lies we like to tell about Tom Brady – just in time for the Super Bowl
Tourists Where can I watch Super Bowl 2018? These are the best watch parties in South Florida
Dear Philadelphia Eagles fans: Miami wants you to win the Super Bowl. Really.
Miami Guide
So MiamiEmpanadas are the perfect food. Here’s where to find these magical snacks in Miami.
Here are the most Miami names for David Beckham’s new soccer team
Miami Heat unveils Vice-themed uniforms. Here’s when they will wear them on the court