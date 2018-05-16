Tell us your favorite Miami mall, and we’ll tell you what it says about you

We all have favorite malls. Sometimes this mall is close to where you live. Sometimes it’s close to where you work. Maybe it’s near where your kids go to school or the neighborhood in which you grew up.

Most malls have the same stores, more or less. And yet we still have preferences. That’s because your favorite mall reveals the deepest, darkest secrets of your soul.

So tell us which mall you go to the most, and we’ll tell you something about yourself that you might not want to admit.

And you’ll know we’re right.

Aventura Mall

Matias Ocner

You have a high tolerance for traffic congestion, and your kids want to ride the slide.

Bal Harbour Shops

You are not here for the sales.

Brickell City Centre

Mike Kelley

You’re walking your miniature designer dog and you’re not going to pick up the poop.

CocoWalk

Cinepolis USA

You happened to be in Coconut Grove, and you forgot how crappy this mall is. To be fair, they are re-doing the entire thing.

Dadeland Mall

You’re basic but in a good way. And you’re not too proud to eat at The Cheesecake Factory.

Dolphin Mall

You came from another country, you’re on your way to the airport, and you are a competitive shopper.

The Falls

You’re too lazy to go to Dadeland and too classy to go to Southland.

Lincoln Road Mall

Courtesy Raymond Jungles

You’re entertaining out-of-town guests.

Mall of the Americas

You need to renew your driver’s license.

Miami International Mall

They have a MAC, NYX and Sephora. If you’re here, you are probably low on lipstick.

The Palms at Town & Country

You’ve been in Kendall too long. This isn’t a mall. This is a strip plaza with a Marshall’s and a fountain.

Shops at Merrick Park

You are driving a Tesla or an Audi, and you have paid for but never attended at least three SoulCycle classes.

Shops at Sunset Place

You are 17 years old.

Southland Mall

Charlotte Southern

You’re going to yet another kids’ birthday party at Jumparoos.

Westland Mall

It’s your abuela’s birthday, and the whole family is taking her to Los Ranchos.