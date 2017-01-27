Stitches, rapper with stupid tattoos, does stupid things
Turns out tattoos aren’t the only stupid thing when it comes to South Florida rapper Stitches.
But with a face like his, riddled in questionable markings, it’s only logical to challenge his decision-making. We’ll get to those tattoos later, though.
The 21-year-old, whose real name is Phillip Katsabanis, is facing charges after driving his 2011 Porsche to the South Beach Whole Foods and parking it in a handicap spot.
We don’t know what the rapper purchased at the upscale market (it’s not in the police report) but we do know a customer snitched on him for failing to have a parking decal.
Lesson: Be nice and don’t try to outpace fellow customers to the line for the register.
Also: Snitches get Stitches… the rapper.
When police stopped him, Stitches willingly gave an officer a “slightly burned marijuana joint,” according to a police report.
Police found more weed, a Glock and 46 bullets in Katsabanis’ car plus an Oxycodone pill in his pocket.
He’s now facing charges for weed possession, carrying a concealed guns and for having drugs without a prescription.
Now for that list of tattoos on Stitches’ head:
- Under the hairline — “F*** a job”
- Near his right ear — A spider
- Along his jawline (right) — A high-power rifle
- Forehead (right) — No idea???
- Forehead (middle) — A teddy bear
- Forehead (left) — Indecipherable nonsense
- Below left eye — A star
- Sides of mouth — Stitches
You are absolutely welcome.
