Stitches, rapper with stupid tattoos, does stupid things

katsabanis
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Turns out tattoos aren’t the only stupid thing when it comes to South Florida rapper Stitches.

But with a face like his, riddled in questionable markings, it’s only logical to challenge his decision-making. We’ll get to those tattoos later, though.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Phillip Katsabanis, is facing charges after driving his 2011 Porsche to the South Beach Whole Foods and parking it in a handicap spot.

We don’t know what the rapper purchased at the upscale market (it’s not in the police report) but we do know a customer snitched on him for failing to have a parking decal.

Lesson: Be nice and don’t try to outpace fellow customers to the line for the register.

Also: Snitches get Stitches… the rapper.

When police stopped him, Stitches willingly gave an officer a “slightly burned marijuana joint,” according to a police report.

Police found more weed, a Glock and 46 bullets in Katsabanis’ car plus an Oxycodone pill in his pocket.

He’s now facing charges for weed possession, carrying a concealed guns and for having drugs without a prescription.

Now for that list of tattoos on Stitches’ head: 

  • Under the hairline — “F*** a job”
  • Near his right ear — A spider
  • Along his jawline (right) — A high-power rifle
  • Forehead (right) — No idea???
  • Forehead (middle) — A teddy bear
  • Forehead (left) — Indecipherable nonsense
  • Below left eye — A star
  • Sides of mouth — Stitches

You are absolutely welcome.

For more, visit: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/crime/article129002479.html

