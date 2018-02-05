Shay needs better wigs, and other things Twitter teaches us about ‘Love & Hip Hop Miami’

Shay's wigs are the stuff of legend.

“Love & Hip Hop Miami” is back for another episode this week, and if you haven’t noticed its Twitter hashtags are too lit. Needless to say, it’s best to watch the show with phone in hand. At this point, though, we’re not sure which is funnier — the drama or the tweets.

(OK, probably the tweets). Every week, there are recurring themes in the online conversation, making following along even if you aren’t watching the show a huge LOL fest. We’ve compiled our favorites for your pure entertainment. Without further ado…

The best “Love & Hip Hop Miami” tweets (organized thematically).

Shay’s hairdos

Shay has been on television since the days of “Gilligan’s Island” and still can’t get her wig game together.

lmfao shay stay on camera with an awful ass wig #lhhmia — dré (@blckdre) January 23, 2018

It seems like every time we think they have gotten Shay wig right BOOM💥 she back on a new episode with a throwed wig 🤦🏾‍♀️ #LHHMIA — Mickie B. (@_DamnthatsMick_) January 30, 2018

Girl who snatched off Shay's wig in the hallway, thank you! From all of us! #LHHMIA LHHMIAMI pic.twitter.com/OEXsXiNYoz — 🌛🌚🌜🔮 Court🔮🌛🌚🌜 (@courtthedork92) January 23, 2018

Shay wigs make me cringe .. gotta get a wig budget if you make season 2 cut #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/0P7Qzs6izY — BlackisBeautiful✨ (@coldynonchalant) January 23, 2018

Jojo’s realness

She’s not an aspiring singer or rapper or producer. Jojo is on the show because she knows how to keep singers, rappers and producers looking fresh to death. She is not, however, on the show for the BS. She will call you out if she catches you being shady, as Veronica and Blue Hair found out last week.

Veronica and blue hair should take notes watching Jojo. Now THAT is a real Friend. #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/iZy7vZqEEw — Jessy D. (@JessyDiandra) January 24, 2018

Jojo did right to get up both them hoes shady #LHHMIA — 2:13🎉🍾 (@coreyioneee) January 24, 2018

Jojo is a good person. #lhhmia — Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) January 30, 2018

Jojo gets mad respect #LHHMIA — FierclyRVE (@BabygirlRaenice) January 30, 2018

Ion think I would pick a fight with a chicks who's father has a successful "BUSINESS" IN Mexico #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/RKHKUQEXOR — Isnt.that.kiara (@LeblancKiara) January 30, 2018

Prince’s sexuality

We will revisit this topic, because Twitter keeps revisiting this topic. Prince’s sexuality seems to be up for debate by everyone, except Prince.

Is prince gay? I’m getting that vibe #LHHMIA — d a n . (@classyyd) January 30, 2018

Malik…. go holla at Prince, he’s perfect for you. You don’t want people to know you gay & Prince don’t even know he gay!! Perfect 👌🏾 #LHHMIA #LHHMiami — TashP0intO (@TashP0intO) January 30, 2018

Wondering if Prince gonna come out to him too #LHHMIA #LHHMIAMI pic.twitter.com/G76ijcsBYC — DeJuan Ryan (@De1uan) January 30, 2018

I know I can’t be the only one getting gay vibes from Prince on #LHHMIA ain’t fooling nobody 🤣😂 — ♌️ (@FocusedOnFunds) January 24, 2018

I feel bad when I push homosexuality on feminine men…I legit feel bad but I think Prince on the DL…#LHHMIA — O.G. Azunna (@Onyema_Grace) January 24, 2018

Prince stay arguing with a female and y’all telling me he’s straight #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/1nm8P6RAEy — LENA (@_sdm24) January 30, 2018