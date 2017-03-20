We asked seniors to react to clips from Ultra. It was hilarious

Popular music changes with every generation and electronic dance music isn’t your grandfather’s music. So what would your abuelo have to say about Ultra Music Festival? Well, they were looking for a break from the repetitive beats… and looking for clothing.

The kids at Ultra made our older friends gasp in shock.

And shake their heads in utter confusion.

Before just giving up on trying to understand.

One abuelo compared some odd Ultra dancing to dead roaches.

While others couldn’t decide if they should shake their heads in disgust or just laugh at how ridiculous it all was.

Sorry, Ultra fans. They were not impressed.