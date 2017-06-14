Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit

WYNWOOD WALLS

If you built a border wall inspired by Wynwood Walls, it would attract all the hipsters and tourists with their selfie sticks.

We have yet to see you begin erecting the wall you promised would mark the United States’ border with Mexico, but while you are working on that, might we offer Wynwood Walls as your inspiration?

A few major developer tycoons basically transformed a neighborhood of abandoned warehouses into the city’s art district with the artwork of a few international muralists. Now Wynwood attracts all the swanky restaurants and cool kids.

That probably isn’t what you’re going for with the border wall, but the Wynwood Walls are still worth a visit.

– Quote from June 16, 2016