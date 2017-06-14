Posted on

Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit

Miami.com has great advice about Miami. Nobody has greater Miami advice than us. We have the greatest advice. Mark our words.
By Chloe Herring For Miami.com

President Donald Trump will be in Miami on Friday. In honor of his visit to South Florida, we gathered some of Trump’s most memorable quotes and used them to make itinerary suggestions. We can’t be sure he’ll see this list, but it’s here for him if he ever needs it.

“I will build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me – and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

WYNWOOD WALLS

If you built a border wall inspired by Wynwood Walls, it would attract all the hipsters and tourists with their selfie sticks.

We have yet to see you begin erecting the wall you promised would mark the United States’ border with Mexico, but while you are working on that, might we offer Wynwood Walls as your inspiration?

A few major developer tycoons basically transformed a neighborhood of abandoned warehouses into the city’s art district with the artwork of a few international muralists. Now Wynwood attracts all the swanky restaurants and cool kids.

That probably isn’t what you’re going for with the border wall, but the Wynwood Walls are still worth a visit.

Quote from June 16, 2016

2520 NW Second Ave, Miami, FL 33127
Take me there

"I understand money better than anybody. I understand it far better than Hillary, and I'm way up on the economy when it comes to questions on the economy."

KING OF DIAMONDS

King of Diamonds, Club Madonna — Your pick, Mr. President.

You are the best with money. Sure, we haven’t seen your tax returns, but we’ll take your word for it.

Our suggestion is that you take a trip to King of Diamonds. Your knack for spending money plus your known affinity for beautiful women means you’d fit right in.

Help the economy. Tip a stripper.

Quote from June 2016

17800 Ipco Rd, Miami, FL 33162
Take me there

“I love construction.”

THE INTERSECTION OF STATE ROADS 836 AND 826

You love construction? We have plenty.

We have plenty of that in Miami. You’ll see it everywhere you go, but for a good sample of some of the best construction projects in Miami, you should travel along the interchange between 836 and 826. It’s great construction. Nobody beats Miami highway construction. Believe us.

Quote from May 2016

“I love Oreos. I’ll never eat them again. Okay? I’ll never eat them again.”

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY FAIR & EXOSITION

When you visit the fair, you should definitely visit this place.

Random.

Umm… if you ever change your mind about Oreos, try the Miami-Dade County Fair. It comes every year in March and has all kinds of deep-fried stuff, including Oreos.

Quote from August 2015

10901 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165
Take me there

“And we won’t be using a man like Secretary Kerry ... who’s just being tapped along as they make weapons right now, and then goes into a bicycle race at 72 years old, and falls and breaks his leg. I won’t be doing that. And I promise I will never be in a bicycle race. That I can tell you.”

CRITICAL MASS

Critical Mass is everything you’ll hate about bicycles, Mr. President.

We’re sensing that you have a little animosity toward bicycle races, Mr. President. You’d have to return to South Florida in two weeks, but we know of a great event to cement your displeasure with cyclists hitting the pavement. It’s called Critical Mass.

We think you’ll find it to be the most intense collection of bicycle riders. They take up entire streets and run the city for a few hours.

Mark your calendar for June 30.

Quote from June 16, 2015

198 NW First St, Miami, FL 33128
Take me there

“Marco Rubio, I’ve never seen anybody sweat like that.”

WELCOME TO MIAMI

Please don’t make fun of our sweaty city. We’re just trying to make it to our cars before melting away in the parking lot.

As a city partly responsible for the Republican phenom that was Marco Rubio, we’d like to apologize for his offensive perspiration.

Buuuut, in our defense, everyone here is sweaty. Come on, Mr. President, you have a resort in Miami-Dade County. You know it gets really hot here. Once Rubio’s sweat glands got to working, maybe it was hard to slow down the production of all the dewy sweat. We get it! But we’re also sorry… but also, go to any parking lot in the city during the month of July. You’ll understand then.

Quote from Sept. 18, 2015

“Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”

MI RINCONCITO MEXICANO

Mi Riconcito Mexican is run by a Hispanic family. We all know how much you claim to love Hispanics.

OK, so you like your tacos in a bowl. Maybe you can bring your own bowl to Mi Rinconcito Mexicano. They have great tacos that might give your Trump Tower Grill tacos a run for their money. But maybe not since everything with your name on it is so great.

Tweet from May 5, 2016

1961 SW Eighth St, Miami, FL 33135
Take me there

“I feel like a supermodel except, like, times 10, OK? It’s true. I’m a supermodel.”

THE BARS AT FAENA HOTEL MIAMI BEACH

The walls of this elaborate bar at Faena Hotel have seen a lot of models like yourself, Mr. President.

With looks like yours, Mr. President, you deserve to be in the presence of real A-list models, not all the people who think they’re models because their friends have the latest iPhone.

That’s why we think you should visit one of the bars at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. The celebrity hotspot has attracted babes such as Chrissy Tiegen and Karolína Kurková.

You’ll fit right in.

Quote from June 18, 2016

3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

“We’ve got to be nice and cool, nice and calm. All right, stay on point, Donald.”

VENETIAN POOL

Dive in.

You can keep your cool at this Coral Gables swimming pool. It’s a national landmark that was opened in 1924 — you know, about three decades after Frederick Douglass may not have died because you know he’s doing such an amazing job and “is getting recognized more and more.”

But, yea, great place to relax. Enjoy!

Quote from Nov. 3, 2016

2701 De Soto Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Take me there

“For those few people knocking me for tweeting at three o’clock in the morning, at least you know I will be there, awake, to answer the call!”

NIGHT OWL COOKIE CO.

Every late-night tweeting president needs fuel.

People should really just let you late-night tweet in peace!

Night Owl Cookie Co. stays open until 2 a.m. every day, so it’s a perfect option for a midnight snack to keep your Twitter fingers going. But save your motorcade the trip – the cookie shop offers delivery.

#Covfefe

Tweet from Sept.  30, 2016

10742 SW 24th St, Miami, FL 33165
Take me there

