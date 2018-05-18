Our favorite ‘This is America’ meme was made in Miami

Screenshot of 'This is America' video by Childish Gambino.

We’ve read all the think pieces that break down all the symbolism behind Childish Gambino’s intense video for “This is America.” We definitely understand that there is an entire course syllabus of symbolism throughout the video and that Donald Glover has done something revolutionary with the imagery of the video.

Needless to say, the internet has taken his work of art and done what the internet does best: straight up clown.

So far we’ve seen Childish Gambino’s single camera dance sequence set to the music of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” and even the Latin American party classic “Sopa de Caracol.” The routine just seems to go with any music.

The but the best meme we’ve seen so far was made in Dade, by none other than DJ Zog, one half of Power 96’s Morning Show along with Lucy Lopez. He took the internet’s wokest song and mixed it with the internet’s most annoying jam, “Scooby Doo Papa.”

And it is perfection.

The man behind “Scooby Doo Papa,” DJ Kass obviously approved. He shared the video and so far it has 42,000 views.

Here’s a bonus Miami meme, from our friends at ONLY IN DADE. They found us a nice version with Luke.

