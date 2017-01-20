Look! Nelly’s joining the symphony in Broward, y’all.

What happens when orchestra music meets hip-hop?

Not sure, but you could probably guess which Grammy-award winning St. Louis rapper is behind the genre-bending concert A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop.

Nelly, made famous for his song about undressing, is fusing genres on Jan. 26 at Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

It won’t be his first time.

Exhibit A was probably his 2004 collaboration with country star Tim McGraw for the song “Over and Over.”

Nelly told Entertainment Weekly that the hip-hop/country ballad, which peaked at No. 3 on Billboard Hot 100 more than a decade ago, worked because it came from the soul.

“That’s why it works, hip-hop and country, because they come out of poverty-stricken communities, so putting those together, it’s gonna work — it just has to be done right,” he said.

But now we’re wondering how orchestra and hip-hop is done right.

Nelly hasn’t made any new music in over a year. So this remixed performance of his hit songs “Hot in Herre,” “Just a Dream,” and “Country Grammar” with sounds from the Symphony of the Americas, should be a doozy.

Find out if we’re right at A Night of Symphonic Hip-Hop. The show begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets prices start at $45.