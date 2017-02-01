It’s like this mummy planned her whole afterlife for her South Florida visit

You would think 2,300-year-old Annie, now on display at the Museum of Discovery and Science, prepared her entire afterlife to be in South Florida. That’s because she’s wearing flip-flops.
But the mummy, who experts predict was a teenager, also has the perfect cat-eye with some poppin’ lipstick and the most exquisite jewelry to complete her look.
She’ll be the center of attention Saturday for the Fort Lauderdale museum’s new exhibit Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science. Also at the Museum of Discovery and Science: a life-size 3D printed version of Annie and other Egyptian artifacts.
