It’s like this mummy planned her whole afterlife for her South Florida visit

You would think 2,300-year-old Annie, now on display at the Museum of Discovery and Science, prepared her entire afterlife to be in South Florida. That’s because she’s wearing flip-flops.

But the mummy, who experts predict was a teenager, also has the perfect cat-eye with some poppin’ lipstick and the most exquisite jewelry to complete her look.

Show Gallery Hide Gallery Terry White, Traveling Exhibit Supervisor for the Center of Science and Industry covers Annie, the 2300 years old mummy with protective lucite for the upcoming exhibition titled Lost Egypt: Ancient Sectrets, Lost Science at The Museum of Discovery and Science in Ft. Lauderdale after being removed from its traveling crate on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Hide Gallery Annie, the 2300 years old mummy is rplaced next to the Sarcophagus after being removed from its traveling crate and will be open to the public for exhibiton as part of 65 artifacts to be viewed on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at The Museum of Discovery and Science.

Hide Gallery Conservator Mimi Leveque shows off Annie, the mummy, during the unveiling of the 2,000-year-old mummy Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderale. The Museum will open the new exhibit: Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science on Saturday, February 4, 2017.

Hide Gallery Terry White, Traveling Exhibit Supervisor for the Center of Science and Industry makes sure Annie, the 2300 years old mummy is in its proper position before being covered with protective lucite for the upcoming exhibition titled Lost Egypt: Ancient Sectrets, Lost Science at The Museum of Discovery and Science in Ft. Lauderdale after being removed from its traveling crate on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Hide Gallery Annie, a 2300 year old mummy is unveiled to the media on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at the Museum of Discovery and Science as part of Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science. C.M. GUERRERO

She’ll be the center of attention Saturday for the Fort Lauderdale museum’s new exhibit Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science. Also at the Museum of Discovery and Science: a life-size 3D printed version of Annie and other Egyptian artifacts.

If you go

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 through Thursday, April 30

Where: 401 SW Second St.

Website: www.mods.org/exhibits