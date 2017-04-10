4 reasons Chris Brown and Lil Wayne need a new “alleged” drug dealer

Keep it 100, Garcia; your lawyers exposed you as a fraud.

If your main occupation is drug dealing, are you allowed to use your own funds to pay for your defense lawyers? We’re asking for a friend.

But seriously, Garcia really should have hired better lawyers. If you thought Garcia was doing OK, living the life and becoming friendly with famous rappers, his lawyer Gustavo Lage would be adamant in telling you his client was a complete fraud.

“My client is a 27-year-old schmuck,” said defense lawyer Lage said during Garcia’s trial. “He is a kid who talks big and is trying to be something he’s not.”

Damn.

That wasn’t the only hit Garcia took from his own defense team. Lage also came after his whole livelihood, you know, as CEO of Purple Drank.

“If he is the equivalent of the Pablo Escobar of promethazine with codeine, why is he living in Hialeah … or Kendall?” Lage asked. “Why isn’t he living in La Gorce or Gables by the Sea?”

But besides his own lawyer dissing him, we feel like Garcia should have fired his defense team as soon as they brought up South Florida rapper Stitches.

You may remember we deemed Stitches a dumb rapper with a dumb tattoos after he got arrested for parking in a handicap spot on South Beach. Stitches’ attorney defended his client by claiming the overly tatted rapper was just a fake thug pantomiming hard core behavior for his fans. With lawyers who bank on comparing you to another wannabe gangsta with guns, you had to know you’d get convicted.