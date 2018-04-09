Miami is the least uptight city in America, survey says. Now we’re worried for America

This photo depicts what life in Miami should be. We know the truth involves a lot more screaming.

Ignore those horns you hear on the highway, Miami. Pretend that guy screaming into his cell phone doesn’t exist. Refuse to acknowledge the jerk cursing you out at Publix for getting ahead of her in the “10 items only” line with 11 items.

Because according to a scientific survey by RENTcafe, Miami is the least uptight city in the country.

Yeah, we know. We’re a little dubious about this claim, too. We have been weaned on a non-stop diet of stress, confrontation, cultural confusion, hurricane season and hurricane shamers, dubious customer service and traffic meltdowns, one of them involving a sledgehammer. Frankly, we’re a little concerned for America if Miami is a shining example of Not Being Uptight.

But how can you argue with RENTcafe’s painstaking methodology? The website studied 400,000 Instagram posts and analyzed hashtags in four categories – fashion, food, lifestyle and dating – to see what people were talking about. Then they collated that in some magical way and came up with the least uptight cities.

RENTcafe

Miami came in no. 1 in three out of four categories:

Fashion (#casualchic, #casualstyle, #casualwear): We’re no. 1 in casual fashion, probably because of all the beachwear and some of the questionable fashion choices popular with shoppers at Bass Pro Shops.

Casual dining (#foodtruck, #casualdining, #cheapeats): No. 1 again. But did anybody analyze #ijustspent500bucksondinner?

Lifestyle (#relaxingday, #casualday, #chillday, #latetowork, #halfday, #halfdayoff, #casualfriday): No. 1. Further examination of the hashtag #latetowork might indicate Miami is also no. 1 in the category of “employees who should probably be fired.”

Dating (#hookup, #onlinedating, #tinder, #bumble, #plentyoffish, #pof, #okcupid): The only place Miami faltered was in the category of hookups, falling behind Washington D.C. (3), Los Angeles (2) and that hotbed of sexual passion, Philadelphia (1). Step it up, singles. You’ve been beaten by a bunch of Wawa apologists.