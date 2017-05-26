This is the most Miami stuff to happen this week. We just can’t right now.
This week has been particularly Miami, so Miami in fact, that we were inspired to create a list of all the things that got us into a “Miami state of mind,” if that makes any sense.
Without further ado, here are the most Miami things to Miami in Miami this week:
1. These shoes
Christian Louboutin waltzed into Miami to open his fancy new store in the Design District and to drop some knowledge at a Footwear convention. But the main jewel left in his wake are these Miami-ass sneaks. From the color palette to the flamingos to the weird stitching of the letters, this shoe is everything we need right now. But the most Miami thing about these shoes is the fact that none of us can afford them.
2. This beer
Three words: Guava pastelito beer.
3. El Guamper
We predict Wynwood will be flooded with these this summer.
4. Queef Latina
Hey, guys. Meet Queef Latina. That is this drag queen’s name and we keep trying to come up with reasons to say Queef Latina. One reason you can say Queef Latina is because Queef Latina is part of a team of drag queens performing at series of film screenings. Read about that here. Also, Queef Latina.