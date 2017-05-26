This is the most Miami stuff to happen this week. We just can’t right now.

This week has been particularly Miami, so Miami in fact, that we were inspired to create a list of all the things that got us into a “Miami state of mind,” if that makes any sense.

Without further ado, here are the most Miami things to Miami in Miami this week:

1. These shoes Louboutin’s limited-edition “Miami” sneaker will cost you upwards of $4,000 Christian Louboutin waltzed into Miami to open his fancy new store in the Design District and to drop some knowledge at a Footwear convention. But the main jewel left in his wake are these Miami-ass sneaks. From the color palette to the flamingos to the weird stitching of the letters, this shoe is everything we need right now. But the most Miami thing about these shoes is the fact that none of us can afford them. Take me there

2. This beer Guava pastelito beer is real. Funky Buddha Brewery’s Guava Libre! cream ale aims to replicate the flavors of the Cuban pastry.Handout Three words: Guava pastelito beer. Take me there

3. El Guamper via Martha of Miami Facebook We predict Wynwood will be flooded with these this summer. Take me there