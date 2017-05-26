Posted on

This is the most Miami stuff to happen this week. We just can’t right now.

By Amy Reyes For Miami.com

This week has been particularly Miami, so Miami in fact, that we were inspired to create a list of all the things that got us into a “Miami state of mind,” if that makes any sense.

Without further ado, here are the most Miami things to Miami in Miami this week:

1. These shoes

Louboutin’s limited-edition “Miami” sneaker will cost you upwards of $4,000

Christian Louboutin waltzed into Miami to open his fancy new store in the Design District and to drop some knowledge at a Footwear convention. But the main jewel left in his wake are these Miami-ass sneaks. From the color palette to the flamingos to the weird stitching of the letters, this shoe is everything we need right now. But the most Miami thing about these shoes is the fact that none of us can afford them.

2. This beer

Guava pastelito beer is real. Funky Buddha Brewery’s Guava Libre! cream ale aims to replicate the flavors of the Cuban pastry.Handout

Three words: Guava pastelito beer.

3. El Guamper

via Martha of Miami Facebook

We predict Wynwood will be flooded with these this summer.

4. Queef Latina

Queef Latina hosts the Flaming Classics series on July 9 when ‘Serial Mom’ is screened.Karli Evans

Hey, guys. Meet Queef Latina. That is this drag queen’s name and we keep trying to come up with reasons to say Queef Latina. One reason you can say Queef Latina is because Queef Latina is part of a team of drag queens performing at series of film screenings. Read about that here. Also, Queef Latina.

