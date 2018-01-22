In June of 2010, South Beach was bracing itself for a tsunami that had nothing to do with the National Weather Service. You see, MTV’s smash hit “Jersey Shore,” was about to debut its second season filmed right here in Miami.

There was lots of controversy back then, with South Beach saying it was too swanky for the sweaty Shore-ites and some clubs banning any sort of filming. But alas, the season neither hurt nor helped us. It was just there.

Here’s how we felt back in June 2010:

Valtrex alert: Jersey Shore Season 2 flaring up for July debut Poor South Beach, suffering from that not so fresh feeling after the inexplicably popular MTV virus known as “Jersey Shore” polluted our beloved beach town. And just when you thought we got rid of it, that virus is about to infect the airwaves when it relapses on Thursday, July 29 at 10 p.m. on that channel that used to play music videos. We’re itching from the trailer already. In a way, it’s sort of like watching that show “Toddlers and Tiaras” in which innocent children are tarted up and pimped out for publicity. You can’t help but cringe, and you can’t help but watch, either. At your own risk, of course.

A few tax evasions, offshoot reality shows and assorted branding disasters (and eight years) later, they’re back. The crew is a lot richer, a lot tanner, in some cases, a lot more svelte.

But wait–here’s the situation: there is no Situation. Not yet anyway. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is delayed from filming the Miami reunion special because of the aforementioned naughty biz with the IRS. Oh, but he’ll be back down for sure, we’re told, as he was permitted by the judge to come to one more GTL in the MIA with his old pals before reporting for prison duty.

But in the meantime, Sorrentino’s absence hasn’t stopped the gang from doing what they do best–drinking, which is what they did over the weekend when they were spotted guzzling giganto-cocktails on Ocean Drive.

Snooki’s pretty pumped, writing on her Instagram, “WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation.”

The decision to return to Miami eight years later was made by fans of the show. “Where the f–k they going? We f–kin heard you,” a preview reads. “It’s f–kin Miami!”

Enough said. Sigh.

For a look back at Jersey Shore and its history with Miami, click here if you dare.