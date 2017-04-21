This new parody cooking account is the best thing on the internet

Never forget the garnish.

On food it’s just some pretentious green junk that is questionably edible. But it’s otherwise delightful, at least as the highlight of a new parody account on Facebook.

“Meh.” has found the recipe to laughter with its satirical videos of the inescapable how-to cooking videos on everyone’s social media timelines. It’s a breath of fresh air and an amusing commentary on the viral videos that in under a minute, water down complex dishes or make difficult meals appear basic, but either way are never easy to follow while actually cooking.

Since opening its Facebook account Tuesday, Meh has gained more than 220,000 followers, many of whom are joining in on the hilarity with witty comments.

The key to Meh’s instant success? Creating step-by-step videos of dishes that are actually simple — even painstakingly simple.

For example, one of Meh’s videos is “How to Make Homemade Ice.” It mimics the first-person look of videos from Buzzfeed’s Tasty and also uses sped-up steps, captions, close ups and slow pans.

But never forget the garnish.

The target of Meh’s parody jabs is obvious. Its cover photo features cut-out images of food on a green background, with “Meh” printed in a font similar to Tasty’s signature look.

And the name of the account, “Meh,” is funny in its own right. “Meh” — it’s the less-enthusiastic interjection used to describe something that’s not so impressive.

Most of Tasty’s videos get millions of views and thousands of shares. Meh’s response? “Meh.” The new account is dishing out the competition and quickly become the hottest thing in online cooking.

Check out the comments people are leaving on Meh’s Facebook page:

Meh is also on Instagram and YouTube.