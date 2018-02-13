LeBron James to leave Cleveland? Here’s why he should come to the Miami Heat

Come on, LeBron. Miami > Cleveland, any way you look at it.

We would never start rumors about LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat. It would be wrong and irresponsible.

But ESPN’s Max Kellerman started it. On the morning talk show “First Take” on Tuesday, he said he can envision a reunion between James and Dwyane Wade on the Heat, according to the Miami Herald.

So allow us to dive in.

Among his reasons: Pat Riley is awesome (duh), and the Miami team is “good, young, up-and-coming” so LeBron’s return would make them Eastern Conference favorites.

Um, OK. LeBron does have a player option that will let him decide whether to stick with the Cavs or move into free agency after the 2018 season, after all.

But we have five better reasons LeBron should end his career with the Miami Heat.

He could play with Dwyane Wade again

See how happy he was for DWade when Wade came back to the Heat? Listen, Wade went to Cleveland for LeBron. CLEVELAND. Is there any greater proof of friendship? He’d love to play with his bro again.

He was so happy in Miami!

Championships are fun.

Sure, he was glad to win in Cleveland, but he was still in … Cleveland.

The Heat might extend the Miami Vice promotion, and he could wear one of those badass jerseys

Pretty in pink.

Can you imagine the sales? Shut up and take my money.

The Heat will raise a banner in his honor even if he never wins another championship

And he wasn’t even a Finals MVP.

Hell, they put a banner for Marc Anthony up in the Triple A, and he never even started a game.

This is LeBron’s house in Cleveland nine months out of the year

This is not Miami.

Enough said.