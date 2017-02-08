OG wig queen Kim Zolciak returns to the Real Housewives of Atlanta

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to go out with a bang, as made evident in the an explosive trailer released Wednesday. The biggest surprise, sure to excite any longtime #RHOA fan? The return of none other than Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the cigarette-smokin’, blonde-wig wearin’, nearly-tune-carryin’, professional former mistress and on-and-off sidekick to NeNe Leakes.

Zolciak-Biermann is a Real Housewives of Atlanta OG and arguably most notable for this reality TV moment she shared with Shereé Whitfield in Season 2:

Ms. “Tardy for the Party” has been absent from the show since 2012, Season 5. Since then she’s had a lot of babies, had a few businesses and had a lot of work done — so yea, a few things have changed (mostly her face. She does still have her hubby Kroy Biermann). And now, it looks like she has taken her #RHOA invite and run with it like…

Kim’s coming with the claws out and not holding anything back, especially as it concerns Kenya “Gone With the Wind” Moore.

In the trailer, Moore takes a shot at Zolciak-Biermann, saying “Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that.” (It’s true. Kroy was released from the NFL Buffalo Bills).

Zolciak-Biermann does not take kindly to insults directed at her trophy husband. Watch her comeback below:

LORDT.

Other tidbits from the trailer: A trip to Maui (drama’s destined to happen), Shereé Whitfield’s home is finally done (we think), things are complicated between Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas (but they still got divorced), a surprise engagement, someone’s pregnant (maybe) and Kandi Buress brings her special kind of anger.

Hell, that’s a lot.

Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 9, Episode 13, “If These Woods Could Talk,” airs Sunday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.