I don’t know what a croqueta is… and other Miami confessions

Turn the dial to any of Miami’s urban radio stations during lunch hours and you’ll hear the upbeat, often pitch-altered tunes by local artists. What you might not know is there is literally a cannon of dances for each of these rythmic tunes: jook, wig, stickin’ and rollin’, bobble walk, just to name a few. What I do know is that I simply cannot keep up.

Jim Larrañaga probably doesn’t know any of these dances, either. But this guy seems pretty hip.