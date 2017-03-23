An iguana dominated the Miami Open before being ejected from its courtside seats
The most memorable match of the Miami Open thus far had little to do with tennis and mostly everything to do with a huge iguana.
The iguana, perched on a scoreboard, had courtside seating for a match between longtime tennis player Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesley on Wednesday. Fans noticed the iguana and Vesely complained, despite the umpire’s willingness to continue the match.
“It’s not a dangerous animal,” the umpire said.
But because Vesley, who was closest to the large reptile, said he could not concentrate, the tennis match turned into a iguana-chasing frenzy.
Actually, before that happened, Haas, who likely played in his last Miami Open took a selfie with Mr. Iguana.
The iguana’s capture delayed the match for about eight minutes. Haas lost the game 6-7 5-7), 6-3, 7-5, but certainly won points for being a great sport in his 20th appearance since his inaugural Miami Open match.
“To have played here one more time, to stop on my own terms, is something special,” Haas said. “I appreciate the crowd coming out there and giving me a nice wave-off.”
But it may have been hard to tell who the crowd was cheering for. According to the Miami Herald:
The iguana jumped onto the court and ran around, delaying the match while the crowd and players laughed.
