An iguana dominated the Miami Open before being ejected from its courtside seats

The most memorable match of the Miami Open thus far had little to do with tennis and mostly everything to do with a huge iguana.

The iguana, perched on a scoreboard, had courtside seating for a match between longtime tennis player Tommy Haas and Jiri Vesley on Wednesday. Fans noticed the iguana and Vesely complained, despite the umpire’s willingness to continue the match.

“It’s not a dangerous animal,” the umpire said.

But because Vesley, who was closest to the large reptile, said he could not concentrate, the tennis match turned into a iguana-chasing frenzy.

Actually, before that happened, Haas, who likely played in his last Miami Open took a selfie with Mr. Iguana.

Special selfie @miamiopen , thanks for coming out to watch some Tennis 🎾🦎 A post shared by tommy haas (@tommyhaasofficial) on Mar 22, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

The iguana’s capture delayed the match for about eight minutes. Haas lost the game 6-7 5-7), 6-3, 7-5, but certainly won points for being a great sport in his 20th appearance since his inaugural Miami Open match.

“To have played here one more time, to stop on my own terms, is something special,” Haas said. “I appreciate the crowd coming out there and giving me a nice wave-off.”

But it may have been hard to tell who the crowd was cheering for. According to the Miami Herald:

The iguana jumped onto the court and ran around, delaying the match while the crowd and players laughed.

Haas said he was happy to get a photo with the iguana — the true star of the match.

“It was an interesting picture to take. I don’t think it’ll ever happen again, to be honest, especially because my career is almost over anyway. Nice of him to stop by. Good looking iguana.”

Read more here: http://hrld.us/2mYxDmc.