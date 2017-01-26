Posted on

How to prepare for the Miami Marathon

runners take over the MacArthur Causeway in both directions as they participate in the Miami Marathon on January 24, 2016.
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Running 26.2 miles seems like a crazy endeavor to you? Well, it is. Even running 13.1 miles is at the corner of Nut-so and Stop it. But if you are one of the few, the brave who will be running in the Miami Marathon this Sunday, here is a countdown list of all the things you need to do before you become #MiamiFamous. 

 

1. Taper

Unless you have magical powers, your training has already shown you about how fast you can run. This is the week you need to slow it down, rest up and get ready for the big day.

2. Hydrate

No Cindy, that’s not water. 

This is Miami, not Michigan. Even if it’s a little cold, you’re going to be boiling hot by Mile 19. Drink up! But you’d better be observing Dryuary. Vodka doesn’t hydrate like water.

3. Carbo load

Studies show that studies stating that carbo loading doesn’t work are stupid. This is what you have been training for – to eat a plate of lasagna with no remorse. Do it.

Azul at Mandarin Oriental Miami is offering runners a pre-race three-course carbo-load menu for $75 per person from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358.

4. Get prepared

The race starts at 6 a.m. You don’t want to be stumbling around in the dark looking for your compression socks.

5. Have fun

You are doing this voluntarily and nobody cares about how fast you finish but you. Enjoy the view of the cruise ships from the MacArthur Causeway, witness Ocean Drive before the tourist hordes takeover, enjoy the run across the newly repaired Venetian Causeway, laugh at the drunken fools stumbling out of downtown bars, then get that hardwear and post to Insta so everyone in your world knows you are #MiamiFamous.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

