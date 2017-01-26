How to prepare for the Miami Marathon

Running 26.2 miles seems like a crazy endeavor to you? Well, it is. Even running 13.1 miles is at the corner of Nut-so and Stop it. But if you are one of the few, the brave who will be running in the Miami Marathon this Sunday, here is a countdown list of all the things you need to do before you become #MiamiFamous.

1. Taper Unless you have magical powers, your training has already shown you about how fast you can run. This is the week you need to slow it down, rest up and get ready for the big day. Take me there

2. Hydrate No Cindy, that’s not water. This is Miami, not Michigan. Even if it’s a little cold, you’re going to be boiling hot by Mile 19. Drink up! But you’d better be observing Dryuary. Vodka doesn’t hydrate like water. Take me there

3. Carbo load Studies show that studies stating that carbo loading doesn’t work are stupid. This is what you have been training for – to eat a plate of lasagna with no remorse. Do it. Show details Azul at Mandarin Oriental Miami is offering runners a pre-race three-course carbo-load menu for $75 per person from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358. Take me there

4. Get prepared The race starts at 6 a.m. You don’t want to be stumbling around in the dark looking for your compression socks. Take me there