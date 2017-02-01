The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever

With the way 2016 went, black people’s expectations for 2017 were looking pretty low — so low that this year we weren’t even that upset that Black History Month is still the shortest month of the year.

When President Donald Trump commemorated the month this morning with his six black friends talking about fake news and the inner city, we’d just about had it. But, fortunately for us, the internet loves “the blacks.”

We’ll take all 28 days, thank you. Here’s how the internet made it up to us:

1. A photo of Nicki Minaj and Drake reunited A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:19am PST Things probably got a little tense between the two top-chart rappers when Drake basically killed Nicki’s boyfriend’s career (with not one, but two diss records). But since the Black Barbie dumped that lame Meek Mill, confirming the breakup in early January, it looks like she and Drake can rekindle their ehhm… friendship. To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017 Oh, and Drake won’t be performing his hit diss track “Back to Back” anymore (he made that promise days before Nicki’s break up announcement) so maybe Meek will fade away into the abyss. Take me there

2. Beyoncé's pregnant, y'all! We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST Never to be upstaged. Seriously, Nicki and Drake’s picture on Instagram would have been the news of the day, painting smiles on black peoples’ faces across the country. But, no. Beyoncé also sashayed her way onto Instagram and had to snatch everyone’s edges with her announcement. Queen Bey is having twins. Like real, live twins and Black Twitter absolutely cannot deal. Rap royalty reconcile their differences, then the queen of the universe announces she’s having two more babies with baby hair and afros. Y'ALL.. Beyoncé is pregnant and Drake and Nicki Minaj are friends again! Great start to Black History Month for the culture ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 — gabs (@gabbdonn) February 1, 2017 Take me there