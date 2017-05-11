Hey former Celtics: Grow up. Ray Allen doesn’t owe you sh–. Love, Miami

Miami Heat's Ray Allen (34) shoots a 3-point basket in the final seconds of regulation of Game 6 of the NBA Finals basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Miami. Allen's shot sent the game into overtime. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Hands down, this is the most pathetic show of trash I’ve seen from grown ass men in long time. If you haven’t seen it yet: Kevin Garnett invited former Boston Celtics players onto his NBA on TNT segment “Area 21.”

In a six-minute clipped posted to social media, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis have a heated conversation about Ray Allen, whom they refuse to invite to a Celtics reunion trip.

“People don’t understand that this is real life for us,” Garnett opened up. “The situation with Ray is very sensitive. I think when we talked about this reunion tour, we talked about guys we consider loyal, part of this group. Just being honest, my two cents, man, when Ray decided to go to the Heat, I feel like he moved on.”

Allen left the Celtics in 2012, later going on to seal his legacy in the league as a timeless shooter with a game-winning, momentum-shifting bucket during the final seconds of Game 6 during the 2013 NBA Finals. And no, it wasn’t for the Celtics (obviously), but why four men took six minutes out of their days to throw dirt on Allen’s name is completely beyond me.

“It was more than basketball for us… It felt like a sour breakup.” Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/8JYRWmxm0i — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

Pierce hinted that at least some of the animosity was fueled by Allen’s move to Miami.

“I just felt like we should have had a conversation and then I think it would’ve settled over a little bit more. Even though it was Miami — we hated them. We hated Miami. That was our rival,” Pierce said.

So who do you hate more, Pierce? Allen for not briefing you about leaving your aging team or the Miami Heat? Because it sounds like your real beef is with Miami, but you should probably know we don’t even care and that we want you to leave Allen alone.

Oh.. and this. This is what we care about.

Miami’s response to former’s Celtics’ Ray Allen-bashing

Like seriously. It’s been a whole four years, and you’re still talking about how things are uncomfortable between you and a former teammate. You know what’s really uncomfortable? Watching some oldhead ball players bash on a man who is not even in the room to defend himself.

But if you let Perkins tell it, it wasn’t what Allen did but “how he did it.” Here’s more of what Perkins had to say:

At the end of the day, we’re all grown. It’s not that we thought we’d formed a family. We did form a family… At the end of the day sometimes all it takes is for you to see your brother. Who’s going to break the ice? And at this point in time, I don’t think it’s on nobody on here to break the ice. I think it’s on Ray to break the ice. If Ray wants to make amends with anybody up here, I think it’s on him to reach out and say ‘Hey P, I handled this wrong. We’re better than this.’

Can I just say, at this point, we’re only halfway through this stupid video. Let’s breakdown Perkins’ little hissy fit.

We’re all grown. Really? Are you? Because it doesn’t seem like that’s the case at all. You guys are ganging up on Allen years after he left Massachusetts and after admitting that you haven’t spoken to him in probably just as many years. It screams middle school bullies who took their juvenile mentalities to high school — or any number of other immature scenarios. I don’t think it’s on nobody on here to break the ice. *Major eye roll* So you’re really going to sit on this cable television set and talk about your hurt feelings… and that’s it. Really, this whole segment was a glaring cry for help. It’s like when you break up with an ex who months later realizes he misses you. But he’s so childish so all he does is talk crap about you or write subliminal status updates on Facebook. He’s all in his feelings, but he’s not going to do anything about it but whine. I think it’s on him to reach out and say ‘Hey P, I handled this wrong. We’re better than this.’ These dudes have really got some nerve. So you feel wronged by an athlete doing what professional athletes do (make power moves and/or remove themselves from detrimental situations in the name of business) and instead of speaking solely on your experiences, you devise a plan that Allen would have to follow to fall back into your good graces. Then you talk about it to a national audience INSTEAD OF BEING A GROWN UP AND REACHING OUT TO HIM TO EXPRESS YOUR GRIEVANCES.

Pierce takes over at this point to say their relationship with Allen was more than basketball, “it was personal.” He then likens it to a tense break up with a girlfriend. Well, hate to break it to any of you, but Allen was definitely not a former boo. He’s married and retired now and seems to be doing just fine without you.

Of all the players, Davis spoke to the momentum of the situation, saying he felt the 2008 Celtics team had become “bigger than self.” I can respect that, but Baby overstepped his boundaries by saying Allen owed his teammates a heads up. Look, perhaps it would have been a common courtesy, but hey, it’s business.

Of the five people in the segment, only Rondo had sense enough to keep his mouth shut. Thank you, sir. The rest of you need to let your balls drop, grow up and realize Allen doesn’t owe you sh–. (Or see if VH1 will pick you up in its lineup of terrible drama-baited reality TV shows. “Salty Celtics” would do the trick).

Signed,

Miami.