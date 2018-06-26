Five reasons this guy might be on a Miami car hood in the I-95 express lanes

We can only speculate on why this is happening, though our first instinct is to say Because Miami.

It has come to our attention that people are being insane on the Miami highways again.

A gentleman was recently spotted clutching the hood of a vehicle in the I-95 express lanes. And when we say “riding” we mean hanging on for dear life, at speeds estimated to be around 70 mph.

We know. It sounds crazy even for Miami, where twerking on cars is not unheard of.

But witness this amazing car hood video:

The Miami Herald reports that driver Daniel Midah “told the Miami New Times that he was close to the Ives Dairy Road exit in the southbound lanes Sunday night when he spotted the Mercedes in the express lanes.”

We really aren’t sure why there appears to be no other traffic in the express lanes near the Ives Dairy Road exit. That has never happened in the history of the express lanes. Not even at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday.

Nor do we have any idea how the gentleman kept his shoes on if the car was indeed going around 70 mph. Although this being Miami, we’re pretty sure the driver didn’t even notice he was on the hood because she was on her phone. That’s OK. He was on his phone, too.

As for why he’s doing this, we have a few ideas.

He needed a clip for his audition tape for “Bad Boys III”

Isn’t this how Will Smith got started?

This is the new Uber pool

You want to sit inside, you gotta pay more.

He was trying to find a good signal on the Boost Mobile network

It’s not easy.

Guy with a sledgehammer was chasing him

Sometimes you just need a quick getaway

This car is being driven by the world’s most savage repo man

This is probably what’s actually happening here.