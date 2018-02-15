Five lessons everyone should learn from a Miami Drag Queen

Drag queens have a lot to teach the world. But no one has more wisdom than a Miami drag queen. Why, you ask? Who knows. It’s just so.
The Palace, known for its fab Drag Brunch, celebrates its 30-year anniversary this month with a weekend full of fun events.
Here are five things Noel Leon taught us about life:
1. Big hair is a must
Your hair is your crowing glory, says Noel Leon. She spends hours teasing hers up for all the boys. And girls. And anyone else who shows up at The Palace.
2. Always turn heads.
When you walk into the club, all eyes should be on you!
3. There’s no such thing as too much makeup
Not if you are a drag queen.
4. Know how to throw shade
Noel knows she is better than you. That is all.
5. Always have a signature move
Her move will always be better, but you can do a bend and snap.