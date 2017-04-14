Shade! Dr. Miami gets messy on Twitter about Nicki Minaj’s butt

Uh oh. Miami reality TV star and plastic surgeon named Dr. Miami may have embroiled himself in a Twitter feud between rapper Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj, who has been known to do those things (see her epic battles with Farrah Abraham of “Teen Mom” and Taylor Swift).

The plastic surgeon narrowly avoided a huge Twitter spat in 2015 when he posted a picture autographed by Minaj on his Snapchat account to which Minaj asked via Twitter, “What were you insinuating?”

Did u put a pic of me on ur snap chat Monday? Some1 took a screenshot. What were u insinuating? I'm unfamiliar w/what u do. @TheRealDrMiami — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 18, 2015

The doc, real name Michael Salzhauer, replied, “Your butt inspires me” and “your butt is the most requested ‘model butt’ in Miami.”

@NICKIMINAJ They are my "inspiration" photos. Your butt inspires me. You have the beautiful booty. It's a compliment https://t.co/8P6I5jtGyW — Dr. Miami (@TheRealDrMiami) December 18, 2015

But things recently weren’t as complimentary from the good doc when he took an opportunity to jab Minaj, who had the internet in an upheaval when unflattering photoshopped pictures of her derriere were disseminated en masse. To that, Salzhauer Tweeted, “Too bad I’m booked till 2019.”

As for what Ma has to do with all this? Well, her song “Shether” implied that Minaj’s rear implants were malfunctioning. The busy doc, meanwhile, who called Ma a “prophet” in his tweet, had time to throw out another one, saying about Minaj, “I guess she gon get familiar with me now.”