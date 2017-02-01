Posted on

President Trump: “Free the croquetas”

Free croquetas on Fridays. America feels greater already.
Free croquetas on Fridays. America feels greater already.
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

If you thought President Trump was signing executive orders willy-nilly, you have yet to see one of his most important declarations. Check out the video below (Americanos, grab a Spanish speaker to translate).

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus kicks off the signing spree saying, “Well, this guy is signing anything.”

First order of biz-niz: Chick-Fil-A must stay open on Sundays because “I like their chicken a lot and it’s a disgrace that they close on Sundays.” (Forget the whole Jesus thing.)

Most importantly, DT signs an order forcing Miami’s Vicky Bakery to give away free croquetas on Friday. 

The video was edited and voiced by Miami comedian Mario Ramil, a Hialeah native who knows that chicken and croquetas are life and should be protected at all levels of government.

He is a true patriot. 

#Makecroquetasgreatagain

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
President Trump: “Free the croquetas”
Miami Guide
Miami has no Chinatown, but it does have 163rd Street
Here are 6 places to catch Super Bowl LI
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages
This is what happens when you take your kids to a Drag Brunch