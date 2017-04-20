The creator of Snapchat made the TIME 100. But DJ Khaled botched his bio

There aren’t many 26-year-old CEOs who can say they made TIME’s shortlist of the 100 Most Influential People. The co-creator of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, can.

Spiegel was inducted into TIME’s 2017 class with a bunch of other cool people including Samantha Bee, Chance the Rapper, Ed Sheeran and Leslie Jones, which is awesome. Right?

I mean, yes, it is.

But then again, no, it isn’t. That’s because Spiegel’s legacy as a TIME 100 Titan will forever be tied to the terrible mess of a bio authored by DJ Khaled.

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel poses for photos, in Los Angeles before his influence was simultaneously acknowledge by TIME and ignored by celebrity producer DJ Khaled (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

While other TIME 100 inductees were honored by Oprah Winfrey, Tim Cook, Meryl Streep, John Kerry, Harry Belafonte, Katie Couric and Naomi Campbell — serious heavy-hitters, Spiegel’s profile will eternally be haunted by the words “By DJ Khaled.”

It really is a shame.

But it comes as no surprise that the celebrity producer wrote Speigel’s biography: DJ Khaled is a routine Snapchat user and has gained a huge following with a young audience, popularizing catchphrases like “major 🔑,” “another one” and “they don’t want you to (fill in the blank).”

(We’ll admit. He’s sometimes entertaining. Remember that time DJ Khaled got lost on a jetski on the water in the middle of the night?)

The shocking thing is how terribly dense and not-about-Spiegel the write-up about Spiegel is.

Out of the three paragraphs, here’s what DJ Khaled managed to say about Spiegel:

Spiegel is the CEO of Snapchat. Spiegel makes “incredible technology,” according to DJ Khaled. When Evan wins, we all win.

Those three things, two of which are easily common knowledge, and only one of which could be considered even slightly profound, were summed up in three sentences.

The rest of the biography is all about DJ Khaled. Here’s, in turn, what we learned about the King of Snapchat:

DJ Khaled met Spiegel in 2016. DJ Khaled wanted to look into the eyes of someone who makes technology. DJ Khaled doesn’t like negativity on social media. DJ Khaled is “all about spreading love and inspiration,” according to DJ Khaled. DJ Khaled shares his life on Snapchat. DJ Khaled is motivated and inspired by Snapchat.

Considering that Spiegel’s TIME 100 write-up is void of any 🔑 🔑🔑 or “we the best”s, DJ Khaled’s tribute is probably the second worst bio that could have happened to the Snapchat CEO.

Read it for yourself:

I met Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, for the first time last year. I wanted to look into the eyes of someone who has that kind of vision—who’s willing to go all out to build a company and to make such incredible technology. So much of social media is used to tear people down, which I don’t respect or believe in. But Snapchat is motivating and inspiring. It shows people that there are better ways to express yourself and to entertain other people. Everyone who knows me knows I’m all about spreading love and inspiration. And with Snapchat, I’m not a secret anymore. I’m not just for the people around me. I can open up my life and connect with my fans worldwide, in real time. I hope, now that Snapchat is a public company, it means more wins for everyone, including Evan. Because when Evan wins, we all win.

You’ll just have to take this “L,” Evan.

