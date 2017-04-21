Posted on

As Bebe shuts down its stores, here’s a requiem for its most iconic looks

By Amy Reyes For miami.com

Were you aware that Bebe had about 10 stores in South Florida? No? Well you are part of the reason why the 41-year-old retailer of fine women’s garb is now shutting down all its stores and, presumably, moving its operation online exclusively. 

That’s right. The retailer that defined its look as “unique, sophisticated and timelessly sexy” is going belly up just like The Limited and Wet Seal and other retailers that can’t compete with Amazon online and H&M IRL.  

No more Bebe on Lincoln Road or Dadeland Mall or The Falls. Or Aventura Mall or Miami International Mall. Not even Sawgrass Mills gets to sell Bebe’s “next-generation chic” designs.

You guys blew it.

Let’s take a look at what we’ll be missing.

 

1. Bebe's signature knock off Herve Leger bandage dress

So you’re too broke for Herve Leger (aren’t we all?). You could still snag the “Real Housewife of Somewhere” look of the real deal for a 10th of the price at Bebe. This particular model was a mere $98, compared with the average $1,050 for an original. But wait, you get nothing now because there’s no more Bebe for you!

2. Rhinestones in the shape of 'bebe'

It is a sad day when the women of Miami have to go to the internet to fill their closets with shirts that have the this logo front and center.

3. Fashion track suits

Bebe’s activewear was always so comfy. Unfortunately, you could not leave the house wearing it unless you wanted to look like a time traveler from 2003.

4. Work to club wear

Granted, this outfit is not likely designed to be worn to a place of business, yet the average Bebe shopper doesn’t care. The jacket says “take me seriously!” while the length of the skirt says “LIV or Story?”

5. These shoes

Platform flip flops. Sigh. These shoes were worn by Bebe shoppers worldwide and almost exclusively paired with a Bebe rhinestone t-shirt. They probably were a package deal. Now we are going to have to exist in a world where we can’t just drive to the Falls and grab a pair on our way to Mattheson Hammock.

I hope you all are happy.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Prince’s best Miami moments from a nightlife insider
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
The numbers add up. Here’s why you should go to Wynwood Life festival
Miami Guide
8 Best Places For People Watching in Miami
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention