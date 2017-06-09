These are the most Miami things to happen this week

Before we get into the most Miami things to happen this week, in light of the crazy rain we’ve seen, I want to use this opportunity to address a really important topic: The use of hazard lights during torrential downpour.

Seriously, what is the purpose of this? Are you trying to let everyone on the road know that it is, in fact, raining? Maybe you’re trying to let us know you plan on driving 20 miles per hour? Because both of those things are glaringly obvious. Anyone with an answer or logical rationale, please shoot me an email. Thanks!

Without further ado, here are the most Miami things to happen this week:

DJ Khaled pays tribute to Miami's jook music If you've never been to a black cookout in South Florida well, 1) You're missing out and 2) You might not be too familiar with the distinct sound of Miami jook music. But that's where DJ Khaled and former University of Miami football player-turned producer Chad "Major Nine" Thomas come in to save the day. The duo dropped "To the Max" featuring Drake Monday and it's the most Miami thing we've heard in a while. If you aren't familiar with the sped up track under Drake's vocals, just know it has "Miami" written all over it. The release of the hit wasn't without controversy, though. While some Miami locals questioned whether DJ Khaled was honoring an overlooked music scene or just ripping the sound, music fans in New Jersey (unsuccessfully) attempted to claim the sound as their own. Umm, don't try it, guys. #ToTheMax pic.twitter.com/Y48H7ZJJQE — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) June 7, 2017

DJ Khaled invites Rihanna and Bryson Tiller to Little Haiti OK, so DJ Khaled's on our list twice this week and for good reason. Not only did he put Dade County music on the map, but hours later, he also invited Rihanna to the Little Haiti Cultural Complex where they shot a music video for a single off Khaled's new album with Bryson Tiller. Bryson Tiller will be back in South Florida for a concert at the Watsco Center on Aug. 29, but we are sorely disappointed that we missed an opportunity to see Rihanna (and her infamous tits) in all her glory. #Thickanna, anyone? "Everything top secret." #Grateful @djkhaled pic.twitter.com/BQPYZoG8nL — Steve & Steven (UNE) (@UrbanNoize) June 6, 2017 Back to DJ Khaled. Yes, he was reppin' Miami hard this week. We ❤️ you back!

The weather. It's been a bit much Louis Nicosia, 67, and his pet Emu, Eunice, stand in his flooded backyard in his home in Davie, FL on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. This week the weather was so Miami, that it was perhaps too Miami. It rained so much this week, that we've got enough rain to cover for the whole month of June, according to the Miami Herald. And along with as many as 14 inches of rain in some parts, came the classic South Florida ingenuity. Think canoes, flooding mall parking lots and exotic pet owners scrambling to keep their crazy emus afloat.