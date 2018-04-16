Posted on

8 things you learn as a University of Miami student

This University of Miami sign is at the main campus in, get this, Coral Gables.
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Incoming freshmen at the University of Miami usually arrive starry-eyed and full of misconceptions. I know because I was once one of those freshmen. You think things like:

  • Ooooh! I’m right next to South Beach! (It’s at least a 30-minute drive.)
  • I’m going to go South Beach ALL THE TIME. (Ha.)
  • I’M IN MIAMI, B****!  (You’re not)

Things aren’t always what they seem, but you definitely pick up some major knowledge along the way. Here are some of the important things every University of Miami student learns once they get on campus:

How to correctly throw up the U

University of Miami
Here’s a crowd with some legit University of Miami fans who’ve perfected the U.

Fingers straight and together. Thumbs at a 90-degree angle. You thought you knew the proper way to throw up the U, but you certainly perfect your form with time.

How to fake your way through the Alma Mater song

You may not know all the words yet, but you definitely know to put those fingers in the air. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald Staff)

“Southern suns and sky blue water…” Ehh, you’ll learn as you go.

Which servers are your favorite in the dining hall

(photo via Society 19)

When I was a student, the thickest lines were for sub sandwiches, grilled cheese and omelets in the morning. It was crucial to make friends — that way your order was always perfect.

Umbrellas are essential items

Look at all these very prepared UM students.

Sunny 85-degree morning? Bring an umbrella. Afternoon showers have passed and it looks like the sky is clearing up? Bring an umbrella. Have a night class and see a few clouds, but eh? BRING AN UMBRELLA. After getting drenched from several torrential downpours, you begin to learn.

The existence of the “7th Floor Crew song”

It will make you really question your choices. Who are these people? (Successful NFL players.) How did I end up here? (You’re either really rich, really smart or both.) Am I OK to take the elevator in Mahoney past the seventh floor with my girlfriend? (Maybe.)

But then you just laugh.

Watching a football game is an all-day affair

University of Miami
Watching football games is fun. You just have to brace yourself for it to be a major time suck.

Sure,  tickets are free.  But, the Hard Rock Stadium is not close. Not by a longshot.

READ: Date night! Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend a Miami Hurricanes game

You should be afraid of falling palm fronds

Those palm trees sure are pretty. It’d be a shame if one of the fronds fell and something happened…

After seeing palm fronds on the campus’ manicured lawns and on the pristine walkways, you might begin to wonder — either out of concern for your safety or for purely opportunistic reasons — what would happen if you just happened to be directly in the path of a falling frond.

Ducks poo a lot

University of Miami
University of Miami ducks are kind of mean and they poo all over the place.

It’s not a pretty sight, especially on the bottom of your shoe.

