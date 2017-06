Krudas Cubensi: ‘nuestra música cura los males del alma’

There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.

The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In

Eight nightclubs for ages 18 and up

Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami

This new Miami restaurant is literally fire

It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants

Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line

OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!

This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.

Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired

A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)